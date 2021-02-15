Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers at lowest level in 5 months

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - For the first time since the beginning of September, Wisconsin is averaging fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 762. The last time it was below 1,000 was Sept. 11 when the number was 985.

Wisconsin has had fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the past four days and nine out of the last 10, with Monday's 405 new cases the smallest single-day increase in 2021.

There have been 555,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. Of those, 97% of people have recovered.

Four additional deaths were reported on Monday putting the state's tally at 6,166 lives lost since last spring. That is just over 1.1% of those who have had the illness.

Locally, Eau Claire County added 11 new cases on Monday for a total of 10,867. The seven-day average for new cases is now 12.7. That is way down from its peak of 207 cases in November. There have been 104 people who have lost their lives.

Chippewa County has had 6,970 cases of COVID-19 and 89 deaths. The seven-day average of new cases in the county is 7.6.

Dunn County added six cases on Monday for a total of 4,194 since last spring. There have been 26 deaths in Dunn County.

You can find other local data, including data for your own county, in the links below.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker