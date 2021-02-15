Skip to Content

Wisconsin county cracks down on out-of-staters seeking vaccine

3:31 am NewsTop Stories

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha County officials say they are cracking down on Illinois residents who have crossed into Wisconsin to get the COVID-19 vaccine. County officials say the vaccination clinics are for Kenosha County residents age 65 and over or for people in certain categories who live or work in the county. Her comments come a day after a woman contacted the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to report that some family members in the Chicago suburbs who don't work in Wisconsin were able to get the vaccine in Kenosha County. Wisconsin reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday and 752 new cases.

Katie Phernetton

Katie Phernetton is one of the Daybreak morning anchors.

She joined News 18 in August of 2018 after working as a reporter for five years in the Green Bay market. Born and raised in Green Bay, she prides herself in being a cheesehead through and through.

More Stories

Skip to content