Wind Chill Warning issued February 15 at 2:55AM CST until February 15 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…VERY COLD WIND CHILLS INTO TUESDAY MORNING…

.A Wind Chill Warning continues for all of central and southern

Minnesota into western Wisconsin until 10 AM Monday, except for

the Twin Cities metro which is under a Wind Chill Advisory.

Slightly milder temperatures due to the urban heat island effect

and light winds will keep wind chills from dropping colder than

35 below inside the metro. Elsewhere, wind chills will

occasionally drop to 40 below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western and south-central

Minnesota from 9 PM Monday until 9 AM Tuesday. Wind chills will

occasionally drop to 35 below zero.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and

west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.