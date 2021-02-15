Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 11:53AM CST until February 16 at 10:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitter Cold, Possibly Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight Into

Tuesday Morning…

.While it will remain cold this afternoon, wind chills across much

of the area have improved. Therefore the Wind Chill Warning and

Wind Chill Advisory will be allowed to expire.

Bitter cold wind chills will then settle back in this evening,

with wide spread wind chill values in the 20 to 35 below 0 range.

Therefore, a new Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect tonight

into mid-morning on Tuesday. A few spots, especially west of the

Mississippi River, may dip even lower at times with any slightly

stronger winds.

Avoid being outdoors for prolonged periods of time. If you must

go out, be sure to dress in layers and cover up any exposed areas

of skin.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 20 to 35 below 0 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central

Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast

Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.