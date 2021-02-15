Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 9:00 AM CST

9:05 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Polk

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Polk County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

