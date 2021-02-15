Wind Chill Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Taylor County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY…
…WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 20 to 35 below 0 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&