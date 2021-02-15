We’re trying to break free from the sub-zero temps

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills closed area schools early Monday morning. Air temperatures fell 20 to 30 below with wind chills near -45 or worse at time.

A WIND CHILL WARNING has been issued for all of western Wisconsin through 10 am. Wind chills -30 to -45 or worse are possible. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes or less.

Eau Claire has been at or below 0 degrees for over 105 hours. That streak may survive Monday. A high temperature forecast near 0 degrees Monday will drop back into the negative teens overnight. If we don't get there Monday, the warmer air coming our way Tuesday will end our streak.

High pressure will keep us in the sunshine all day Monday and most of Tuesday, too. High temperatures will climb into the mid-teens above zero Tuesday and they'll stay that way the rest of the week!

A mid-level low pressure system will bring snowfall from New Orleans to New York. The northern edge of the snowfall will reach portions of southern Wisconsin but we'll stay clear in the valley.

This system will help wash out that bitter cold air stuck overhead. We'll finally be free from the frigid arctic air through next weekend. There are a few smaller waves that may bring us snow late Wednesday and next Sunday.