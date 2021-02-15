UW Health officials say risk of COVID-19 spread remains while visiting with vaccinated people

(WQOW)- With more Wisconsinites becoming eligible for vaccinations -- the question of whether you should visit with someone who is immunized is being widely discussed, but health officials say there are still risks to be aware of before you meet with them.

UW Health experts say one factor to consider is the timeframe following a vaccination. Doctors say vaccines do not provide maximal immune response until a week after the second dose is received.

Beyond that, officials say while personal risk is low in vaccinated individuals, there is still risk for others they come in contact with.

"Many of the people at this point in time who are going to be visiting them haven't been vaccinated," said Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director of primary care for UW Health. "So we don't know that the vaccinated person could still be a carrier and possibly transmit, which could correlate to risk of severe illness for the person visiting, and that person transmitting the virus out beyond that interaction."

Anderson said if you do plan to visit before receiving a vaccine yourself, keep your circle small to avoid spread, and continue to socially distance and wear a mask. However, even if both parties are vaccinated, you should still take caution and follow protocols to be safe, as some may have weaker immune systems than others.

