Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

WASHINGTON (AP) — After former President Donald Trump’s acquittal at his second Senate impeachment trial, bipartisan support appears to be growing for an independent Sept. 11-style commission into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol. Investigations into the riot were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled later this month in the Senate Rules Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead an immediate review of the Capitol’s security process. Lawmakers from both parties signaled on Sunday’s news shows that even more inquiries are likely. The Senate verdict Saturday was 57-43, falling 10 votes short of what was needed to convict Trump.