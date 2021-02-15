State says alleged Eau Claire murder victim died from gunshot wound

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A person who died in what Eau Claire police are calling a homicide did in fact die from a gunshot wound.

That is what a weekend autopsy showed, according to new information brought forward from the state of Wisconsin during a court appearance on Monday morning. The court said a weekend autopsy showed the victim died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting suspect Selwyn Smith was in court on Monday where a bond was expected to be set. The state asked for a $100,000 cash bond while the defense asked for a $5,000 bond as charges have not been filed yet. The judge opted not to set a bond and instead keep holding Smith in jail until a criminal complaint is filed, saying he had no details of the case to rule on.

Smith was arrested on Friday night after he told police he was responsible for shooting another person at a home in the 500 block of Dodge Street.

Police said they believe Smith and the victim knew each other.

Smith will be back in court once a criminal complaint is filed.