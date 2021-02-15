Reports: Israeli strike near Syrian capital kills 6 fighters

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media and a war-monitoring group say Israel has fired missiles on areas near the capital, Damascus. The state news agency SANA gave no word on casualties. An opposition war monitor says Monday’s strikes killed six Iran-backed fighters. SANA claimed that Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.