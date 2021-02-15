Palestinians say Israel blocks shipment of vaccines to Gaza

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Authority says Israel is preventing it from sending coronavirus vaccines to the Gaza Strip. It says the vaccines were intended for frontline medical workers in the territory controlled by the Islamic militant group Hamas. The Palestinian health minister says Israel bears “full responsibility” for blocking the shipment of 2,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine that were acquired by the PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli lawmakers have said the transfer of vaccines should be linked to progress on the release of captives held by Hamas. An Israeli official says a final decision has not yet been made.