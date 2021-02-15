Kosovo leftist opposition party confirmed in landslide win

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s main opposition party has won a clear victory in an early election held amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. With 98% of the votes counted Monday, the left-wing Determination Movement Party had 48%. That put the party far ahead of conservative parties, which conceded defeat. The winning party leader, Albin Kurti, who is expected to be the prime minister, faces the challenge of bringing the country’s economy back on its feet and reducing unemployment. Other challenges include fighting organized crime and corruption. Kurti said that forming a negotiating team for dialogue with Serbia would not be a priority of his government.