Eau Claire (WQOW) - Select K-12 students can receive a free Apple iPad or MacBook to help them with their education experience.

MacMan, Inc. introduced its donation-based Giving Mac program. Students that do not already have a computer, tablet or the means to buy one are eligible.

Students will receive two free computer tune-ups within the first year, and free admission to tech talk classes at the MacMan store.

The hope is that the program will help diminish the technology disparity in early education.

"Having the new technology can open many new doors to students who wouldn't be able to get those any other way," said Ethan Grande, a MacMan salesman. "It can bring in a world of different resources."

