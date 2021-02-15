ECASD considers program expansions for 2021-2022 school year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's only February, but the Eau Claire Area School District is already gearing up for the next school year. It is considering some big changes for two programs.

In addition to approving the district calendar for the 2021-2022 school year Monday, the board is considering a proposal to expand the Eau Claire Virtual School in order to meet demand for virtual options.

The proposal would open the program to all grade levels, and remove the cap on enrollment.



With the proposed modifications, an unlimited number of students would be allowed to enroll in the virtual school before July 1, including students in kindergarten through third grade for the first time. The virtual school currently serves grades 4 through 12, with a cap of 22 students in grades 4 and 5, and 42 students in grades 6 through 12.

District officials say there are also 2,000 students learning virtually right now due to the pandemic, and want to be prepared for possibly higher demand going forward.

"A survey went out to all 2,000 cohort C families. We received about 500 responses, and about 30% of responses came back where they're interested in learning more about virtual learning next year," said Virtual School Principal Ben Dallman.

The district also hopes to create new opportunities for students enrolled in the special education program.



Officials are eyeing a space in the EastRidge Center off Hastings Way to create an off-site transition program, creating a designated space for students between the ages of 18 and 21, to help create a smoother transition to adult life.



Multiple parents of special needs students voiced their support for the off-site program at Monday's school board meeting.

"A place outside of the high school setting that can teach my son and his peers independent living and social skills would allow him to be a fully included member of the Eau Claire community," said Pete Caraher, who has a 20-year-old son enrolled in the district.

Leasing the space would cost the district just shy of $500,000 over the course of 10 years. It hopes to pay for the estimated $225,000 necessary to get the space up and running through grants and fundraising.

The board plans to vote on both proposals at its March 1 meeting.