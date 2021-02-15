Donations needed for ‘Help for the Homeless’ hygiene drive

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - This morning before you left for work, you probably brushed your hair, brushed your teeth and threw on some deodorant, but not everyone has access to these hygiene necessities.

The Family Radio Network of Appleton is partnering with five local crisis agencies for its annual "Help for the Homeless" hygiene drive.

This is the 29th year the radio nonprofit will collect shampoo, conditioner, dish soap, toilet paper, laundry detergent, and other personal hygiene items for 88 crisis agencies throughout the state, but it's the first year in the Chippewa Valley.

Heidi Prahl, Help for the Homeless event coordinator of the Family Radio Network, said these donations truly touch people, including a homeless man who hadn't bathed or shaved in months.

"When he came out wearing fresh clothes and having shaved for the first time in months, he actually started to cry because it meant so much to him," Prahl said. "What we hear from the crisis agencies is these products restore people's dignity and their hope."

Hope Gospel Mission, Bolton Refuge House, Apple Pregnancy Care Center, Bridge to Hope and Family Support Center are the five local partnering agencies.

People can drop off donations directly to the nonprofits or to boxes at any Walgreens in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls or Menomonie until March 7.

In its 28th year, the drive provided more than $3.7 million worth of hygiene supplies.

If you'd like to make a monetary donation, click/tap here.