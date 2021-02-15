Cuomo: NY should have released care home death data faster

NEW YORK (AP) — Under fire over his management of the coronavirus’ lethal path through New York’s nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is insisting the state didn’t cover up deaths. But he acknowledged Monday that officials should have moved faster to release some information sought by lawmakers, the public and the press. The Democrat said at a virtual news conference that deaths in nursing homes and hospitals were always “fully, publicly and accurately reported.” Cuomo has seen his image as a pandemic-taming leader dented by a series of disclosures involving nursing homes in recent weeks. He said he would propose reforms involving nursing homes and hospitals in the upcoming state budget.