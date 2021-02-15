Cold weather and voter turnout for spring primary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The spring primary is not know to usually have huge voter turnout, but are local election officials worried the cold weather will make people even less likely to go out and cast their ballot?

On Tuesday residents will have the chance to vote for one of seven candidates for state superintendent of public instruction.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said for the drive-thru in-person early absentee voting, they saw about 180 voters.

On average they receive about 150 to 300 absentee ballots and about 5,000 total for a February primary.

Although Tuesday's temperature is expected to be well below freezing, Riepl said they're not concerned this will impact voter turnout.

"We're not expecting lines at the poll sites so voters will be able to leave their vehicles or their mode of transportation and walk right into the poll site," Riepl said. "The February weather can be anything from snow to cold so I think that all factors into the average turnout."

Riepl said all 20 polling sites will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The only change is that those who normally vote at Spirit Lutheran Church will need to vote at Masonic Temple on Graham Avenue due to construction.