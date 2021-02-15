Celebrating Wisconsin’s top crop: Ginseng

The 73rd Alice in Dairyland joined Daybreak to talk about one of the top crop's in America's dairyland: Ginseng.

According to the State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection about 95% of all cultivated ginseng in the United State is produced in Wisconsin. The majority of that production happens in Marathon county.

About 85% of Wisconsin ginseng is exported to Asian countries. Ginseng is a key ingredient used in traditional Chinese medicine. It is also widely used in Western cultures as a dietary supplement and botanical element.

You can use it in tea, taken in capsule form, ground into a powder to add to dishes or slice for steeping or cooking.

