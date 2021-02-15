Bucks hope regular-season obstacles help them in postseason

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks knew when they overhauled their roster that they might pay a short-term price for their attempts to improve their postseason fortunes. Milwaukee enters an eight-game home stretch well off the pace it established while posting the league’s best record each of the last two regular seasons. The Bucks ended a six-game road swing with three straight losses as their record dropped to 16-11. The Bucks were 24-3 at this point last season. They could boost their record during this prolonged home stretch. The Bucks are 9-2 at home and 7-9 on the road.