2 people found shot dead inside car in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a vehicle near a high school in south Minneapolis. Police were called to the shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find a vehicle parked on a sidewalk, with one male and one female inside who had been shot and were deceased. Police said the victims appeared to be adults. A third person inside the vehicle was evaluated by medical personnel and interviewed. Police did not release a possible motive and they are asking anyone with information to call authorities.