Zimbabwe to receive delivery of China’s Sinopharm vaccines

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe is preparing to receive its first delivery of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, saying the shipment will first undergo “rigorous examinations” before being rolled out. The state-run Sunday Mail newspaper reported that the southern African country’s first vaccines, expected early Monday, will be 200,000 doses of the vaccine donated by the Chinese government, while another 600,000 doses of the same vaccine have been purchased by the government and will arrive early next month. Zimbabwe “aims to assess these vaccines within 48 hours” of arrival, Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe spokesman Shingai Gwatidzo said according to the paper. Frontline workers such as health professionals and immigration agents working at borders will get first priority for the vaccines.