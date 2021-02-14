Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 6:47PM CST until February 15 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 6:47PM CST until February 15 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
…VERY COLD WIND CHILLS INTO MONDAY MORNING…
.A Wind Chill Warning continues for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin until 10 AM Monday, except for
the Twin Cities metro which is under a Wind Chill Advisory.
Slightly milder temperatures due to the urban heat island effect
and light winds will keep wind chills from dropping colder than
35 below inside the metro. Elsewhere, wind chills will occasionally
drop to 40 below zero.
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.