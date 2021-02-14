Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 6:04PM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 6:04PM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Into Monday…
.Dangerously cold conditions will persist through Monday morning.
Wind chill values from 20 to 40 below zero are expected.
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.