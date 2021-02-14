Wind Chill Warning until SUN 11:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM

CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold

wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM CST this

morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 AM this morning

to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&