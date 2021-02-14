Wind Chill Warning until SUN 11:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Warning until SUN 11:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Eau Claire County
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM
CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM CST this
morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 AM this morning
to 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&