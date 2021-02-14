Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For

the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&