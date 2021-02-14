Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 11:13AM CST until February 15 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 11:13AM CST until February 15 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
…VERY DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS INTO MONDAY MORNING…
.A Wind Chill Warning continues through Monday morning along and
west of a line from Long Prairie to Hutchinson to Albert Lea. Wind
chill values during this time are expected to be colder than 35
degrees below zero.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for east-central Minnesota and
west-central Wisconsin through Monday morning, where wind chills
will range from 25 below to 35 degrees below zero.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.