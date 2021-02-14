Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 11:13AM CST until February 15 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…VERY DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS INTO MONDAY MORNING…

.A Wind Chill Warning continues through Monday morning along and

west of a line from Long Prairie to Hutchinson to Albert Lea. Wind

chill values during this time are expected to be colder than 35

degrees below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for east-central Minnesota and

west-central Wisconsin through Monday morning, where wind chills

will range from 25 below to 35 degrees below zero.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.