Wind Chill Advisory until MON 10:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 11:50 am
11:13 am Weather AlertWx Alert - St Croix

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

St. Croix County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

