Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Eau Claire County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&