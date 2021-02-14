Wind Chill Advisory until MON 10:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until MON 10:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
