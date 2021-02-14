Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the

Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low

as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST

this evening.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&