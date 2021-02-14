Tourney director on planning Slam in pandemic: ‘relentless’

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open will take a massive financial hit this year. Organizers were forced to spend A$80 million (US$62 million) in cash reserves that had been built up over 10 years and take out a loan on top of that. Planning a Grand Slam tournament in the middle of a pandemic was also a logistical nightmare. Yet canceling the Australian Open this year was only briefly considered and then immediately ruled off the table by tournament director Craig Tiley. The tournament got through five days with fans in attendance and then a full weekend without them.