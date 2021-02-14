Stanley Fire Dept. battles flames in bitter cold

STANLEY (WQOW) - A fire broke out in a Stanley home on Second Avenue Saturday night. Stanley Fire Chief Korey Hagenson said they received the call at 8:36 p.m. and it took until 3 a.m. Sunday morning to get the fire completely under control.



The residents of the home, an adult female and male child were not home at the time of the fire, Hagenson said. He also said during the evening, the family received help by the Red Cross for food and a hotel room stay.



Hagenson said department received assistance from the Boyd, Thorp and Owen Fire Departments. It was also assisted by the cities public works and water department.



Temperatures outside at the time of the fire were around negative 20, adding another challenge to fighting the flames. In a Facebook post, the Stanley Police Department shared a photo of a firefighter's helmet covered in ice.



In another Facebook post, the police department reported that anyone who wants to make a donation can do so with Walmart or Kwik Trip gift card which can be dropped off at the Stanley Police Station.



Hagenson said the home was a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.