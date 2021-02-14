Rain sets off Indonesia landslide; 2 dead, 16 missing

NGANJUK, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rains have triggered a landslide on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing at least two people and leaving 16 others missing, as emergency personnel digging with their bare hands and farm tools desperately sought to unearth more victims. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said hundreds of rescuers, including soldiers, police and volunteers, took part in the search for the missing Monday in the village of Selopuro in East Java’s Nganjuk district to search for possible victims. The mud that rolled from the surrounding hills late Sunday struck at least eight houses, leaving 21 people buried under tons of mud. Fourteen other people were injured.