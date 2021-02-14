Iran’s army test fires short-range ‘smart’ missile

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Sate media says Iran’s army has test fired a sophisticated short-range missile. The Sunday report by the official IRNA news agency quotes chief of the army’s ground forces Gen. Kioumars Heidari as saying that the test was ongoing, and that the “smart” missile had a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles) and was capable of working in “any weather condition.” He did not say where the test took place. Iran’s national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of travelling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) — far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases — are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.