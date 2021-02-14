Eau Claire’s first completely sub-zero Valentine’s Day

Believe it or not, Eau Claire has never had a Valentine's Day where temperatures didn't make it to zero, until today. The existing record for coldest high temperature was 0 set back in 1923. Today's high temperature of -4 breaks that record by 4 degrees.

While today's low temperature did not set any records, it was still the coldest morning of the winter so far, with a low of -22 and a coldest wind chill of -36.

Bitter cold temperatures continue overnight, with another Wind Chill Warning in effect area-wide through Monday morning. This means wind chills as cold as -40 are possible once again. Frostbite times tonight and Monday morning will be less than 30 minutes, and will likely be between 10 and 15 minutes at times.

While wind speeds will not be intense overnight, actual temperatures are once again expected to fall into the 20s below zero. When it is that cold, it doesn't take much wind to get some brutal wind chills.

From there, things start looking up a little bit. Monday will still be very cold with highs near zero, but starting Monday night, we'll see a very gradual increasing trend in both daytime highs and morning lows. By mid to late week, we could see highs returning to the upper teens. By next weekend, we could see highs in the 20s.

As for snow chances, there's not much to talk about. Monday will be mostly sunny, with partial sunshine expected for Tuesday. Wednesday is our next chance to see some light snow showers, or flurries, but we are not tracking any major winter storms this week.

For now, are deeply submerged in the coldest air of the season, with wind chill alerts stretching from the Canadian border to the southern border of Texas. At least we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.