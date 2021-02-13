Skip to Content

Wind Chill Warning issued for all of Western Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL WARNING for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix counties from midnight until 11am Sunday morning. For Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, and Trempealeau counties, the warning is in effect from 6pm Saturday night until noon Sunday.

Low temperatures Saturday night will fall between -20 and -30 degrees. With a wind of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will fall as cold as -45 degrees for Eau Claire, possibly even colder for places further northwest.

At these wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as ten minutes to exposed skin. If you have to go outside, make sure to bundle up in layers, cover as much skin as possible, and limit time outdoors. Make sure to have extra warm clothing in your car in case you get stranded.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

