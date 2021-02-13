Wind Chill Warning issued for all of Western Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL WARNING for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix counties from midnight until 11am Sunday morning. For Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, and Trempealeau counties, the warning is in effect from 6pm Saturday night until noon Sunday.

Low temperatures Saturday night will fall between -20 and -30 degrees. With a wind of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will fall as cold as -45 degrees for Eau Claire, possibly even colder for places further northwest.

At these wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as ten minutes to exposed skin. If you have to go outside, make sure to bundle up in layers, cover as much skin as possible, and limit time outdoors. Make sure to have extra warm clothing in your car in case you get stranded.