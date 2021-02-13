Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 9:48PM CST until February 14 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 9:48PM CST until February 14 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
…VERY DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS INTO MONDAY MORNING…
.A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin tonight through
Sunday morning. Wind chill values during this time are expected
to range between 35 degrees below zero and 50 degrees below zero.
A Wind Chill Watch remains in effect Sunday night through Monday
morning for areas west of Interstate 35, where wind chill values
around 35 degrees below zero will be possible again.
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills of 35 below to 45 below
zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central and east central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.