Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 9:48PM CST until February 14 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…VERY DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS INTO MONDAY MORNING…

.A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of central and

southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin tonight through

Sunday morning. Wind chill values during this time are expected

to range between 35 degrees below zero and 50 degrees below zero.

A Wind Chill Watch remains in effect Sunday night through Monday

morning for areas west of Interstate 35, where wind chill values

around 35 degrees below zero will be possible again.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills of 35 below to 45 below

zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central and east central Minnesota and west

central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.