Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 3:43AM CST until February 14 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 3:43AM CST until February 14 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
…EXTREMELY DANGEROUS WIND CHILL TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
.A Wind Chill Warning is now effect for all of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin for tonight through
Sunday morning. Wind chill values during this time are expected to
range between 35 degrees below zero and 50 degrees below zero.
A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through today along and
north of a line from Montevideo, to St. Cloud, to Mora. South of
this line the Wind Chill Advisory will expire at noon today. In
the advisory area, wind chill values will be near 25 degrees below
zero.
A Wind Chill Watch remains in effect Sunday night through Monday
morning for areas west of Interstate 35, where wind chill values
around 35 degrees below zero will be possible.
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 11
AM CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.