Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 2:15PM CST until February 14 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 2:15PM CST until February 14 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
…EXTREMELY DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING…
.A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin tonight through
Sunday morning. Wind chill values during this time are expected to
range between 35 degrees below zero and 50 degrees below zero.
A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through today along and
north of a line from Montevideo, to St. Cloud, to Mora. In the
advisory area, wind chill values will be near 25 degrees below
zero.
A Wind Chill Watch remains in effect Sunday night through Monday
morning for areas west of Interstate 35, where wind chill values
around 35 degrees below zero will be possible again.
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 45 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.