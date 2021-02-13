Wind Chill Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

St. Croix County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 11

AM CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST

today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&