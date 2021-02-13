Wind Chill Warning from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Warning from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Rusk County
…WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 45 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
