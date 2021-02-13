Wind Chill Warning from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Rusk County

…WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

