Wind Chill Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 11:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Eau Claire County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 11
AM CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&