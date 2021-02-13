Skip to Content

Wind Chill Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 5:35 pm
5:27 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Taylor

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

