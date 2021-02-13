Tight supply creates reluctance over federal vaccine sites

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma officials this week pulled the plug on a plan to have the federal government help set up large-scale coronavirus vaccination sites. The problem is that the vaccines would have come from the state’s existing allocation, which already is not going far enough. It’s not just Oklahoma. Governors and health officials in other states have been reluctant to sign on to a Biden administration plan to open 100 federally supported vaccination sites by the end of February. With vaccine supplies running tight, they want assurances that the doses will come from a separate federal supply and not their own.