The United States first-ever crokicurl championship held in Chippewa Valley

ALTOONA (WQOW) - It was chilly and snowy Saturday morning in River Prairie Park, but that didn't stop people from participating in the first-ever United States Crokicurl Championship.

Eight teams came to the new crokicurl rink, the first of its kind in the U.S. Similar to curling, players try to get their team's rocks into the button, or to get the other team's rocks out of the playing surface. Altoona's management analyst Roy Atkinson said it's exciting to see people embrace a new winter sport.

"The addition of crokicurl to River Prairie Park is huge," Atkinson said. "It's another outlet to get people outside on a really cold day, it's negative five degrees out now, we have a really nice crowd and people out here are excited to play."

Crokicurl is a relatively new game created in Canada that combines aspects of curling and the board game crokinole.



Saturday's winners were Team Peplinski/Parks who got to take home the shiny blue United States Crokicurl Championship belt.