Saturday’s Scores

7:57 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOLD 73, Benson 61

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 71, Pequot Lakes 69, OT

East Grand Forks 66, Warroad 62

Hutchinson 44, New Prague 39

Kaleidoscope Charter 67, Nova Classical Academy 46

Madelia 87, Alden-Conger 48

Maple River 60, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 39

Minnehaha Academy 87, Hibbing 73

Moorhead 87, Fargo South, N.D. 41

Perham 64, Esko 61

Pine Island 43, Fillmore Central 29

Rochester Century 61, Northfield 43

St. Louis Park 63, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington Kennedy 62, Minneapolis Roosevelt 37

Grand Rapids 52, Cloquet 26

Henning 63, Underwood 43

Minnetonka 64, Buffalo 39

Virginia 62, Two Harbors 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

