Hudson rides power play to win over Chi-Hi in sectional final

WAUSAU (WQOW) - The Hudson Raiders boys hockey team scored three power play goals Saturday and advanced to the 2021 boys state hockey tournament with a 4-2 win over Chippewa Falls.

Hudson will play Thursday in the state semifinals. That game could on home ice if the Raiders earn either of the top two seeds.

A huge thank you to our seniors:@IsaacFrenette , @SchemenauerAj , @fixmer_17 , @SawyerBowe , @DrewPost2 , @aidenmccauleyy , @7stei , & Nick Carlson. You all have left your mark on our program and have made us all so proud over the last 4 years! All the best! #chihihockey #hdd — Cardinals (@ChiHiHockey) February 14, 2021

Hudson scored twice in the opening period with a man advantage. The first goal went to Zach Kochendorfer just 1:22 into the contest. Matthew Mauer scored on an assist from Brody Dietz two minutes later.

Carter Mears scored the third Hudson power play goal of the game early in the second period.

Chippewa Falls responded with a goal from Owen Krista to close within 3-1 after two periods.

In the third, Nick Carlson scored at 6:07 to bring the Cardinals within 3-2.

Hudson scored on an empty net with 12 seconds left to seal the win.

CFM Sabers advance to state

The incredible season for CFM Sabers girls hockey will continue at state after a 7-4 win over St. Croix Valley Saturday.

Your CFM Sabers are headed to State! What a great team win. Had to battle in every playoff game against the toughest section in the state! Hard Work Pays Off! Let’s keep this momentum going. #SabersHockey #HWPO pic.twitter.com/neH2yOY5Rn — CFM Sabers Hockey (@CFMhockey) February 13, 2021

The Sabers join the ECA Stars as Chippewa Valley teams at state.