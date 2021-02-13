Hudson rides power play to win over Chi-Hi in sectional final

Hudson rides power play to win over Chi-Hi in sectional finalUpdated
WAUSAU (WQOW) - The Hudson Raiders boys hockey team scored three power play goals Saturday and advanced to the 2021 boys state hockey tournament with a 4-2 win over Chippewa Falls.
Hudson will play Thursday in the state semifinals. That game could on home ice if the Raiders earn either of the top two seeds.
Hudson scored twice in the opening period with a man advantage. The first goal went to Zach Kochendorfer just 1:22 into the contest. Matthew Mauer scored on an assist from Brody Dietz two minutes later.
Carter Mears scored the third Hudson power play goal of the game early in the second period.
Chippewa Falls responded with a goal from Owen Krista to close within 3-1 after two periods.
In the third, Nick Carlson scored at 6:07 to bring the Cardinals within 3-2.
Hudson scored on an empty net with 12 seconds left to seal the win.
CFM Sabers advance to state
The incredible season for CFM Sabers girls hockey will continue at state after a 7-4 win over St. Croix Valley Saturday.
The Sabers join the ECA Stars as Chippewa Valley teams at state.