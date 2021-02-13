Gobert, Jazz beat Bucks 129-115 for 6th straight win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-115 for their sixth straight victory. Joe Ingles tied his career high with 27 points as Utah won for the 17th time in 18 games to improve to an NBA-best 21-5. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, and Jordan Clarkson had 25. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 of his 29 points in the second half, but Milwaukee dropped its second straight game after a five-game win streak. Brook Lopez had 23 points, and Khris Middleton finished with 18.